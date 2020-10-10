Remains believed to be Monroe woman missing since March found in Snohomish

While the remains have not been positively identified yet, Snohomish County Sheriff officials say they believe they are Kenna Harris, 25, who disappeared in March.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Human remains believed to be that of a Monroe woman missing since March were found Saturday in a wooded area near Snohomish, according to Lt. Todd Swenson with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

While the remains have not yet been positively identified, Swenson said detectives believe they are Kenna Harris, 25, who has been missing from Monroe since March 31, 2020.

The remains were found in a secluded wood area during a planned search operation for Harris, Swenson said. Previous ground searches for Harris did not incorporate the area where the remains were found.

Harris' family was notified of the discovery Saturday, said Swenson.

Her family told KING 5 in a previous interview that Harris was in a car crash six years ago and suffered a serious brain injury that made it hard for her to be on her own for long periods of time.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are processing the scene where the remains were found. The Medical Examiner is working to positively identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.