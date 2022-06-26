Body of missing 4-year-old girl recovered from Everett's Silver Lake

The Everett Police Department said the girl was found early Sunday morning in Silver Lake.

EVERETT, Wash. — The body of the four-year-girl who was reported missing at Everett's Silver Lake Saturday was found overnight.

The Everett Police Department said the girl's body was found early Sunday morning between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. in Silver Lake by someone assisting in the search.

The Everett Fire Department recovered her body.

Police said it does not appear to be foul play at this time but are continuing the investigation.

The Everett Police Department said it is not releasing her name.

The missing girl's photo was first shared online at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

