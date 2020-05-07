Body found in Nisqually River believed to be Thurston County burglary suspect

The body of a man in his mid-40s was found on the shore of the Nisqually River by a kayaker on July 4. Officials believe it to be a previous burglary suspect.

YELM, Wash. — A body found in the Nisqually River on the Fourth of July is believed to be that of a burglary suspect, according to Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Ray Brady.

The body of a man in his mid-40s was found on the shore of the Nisqually River by a kayaker around 3 p.m. on July 4. The area was near the 8400 block of Sumac Court in the Nisqually Pines area.

The man's identity has not been released to the public yet, but Brady said it appears to be a suspect from a burglary in June.

On June 25, a Thurston County Sheriff deputy responded to a burglary in the 17200 block of Briar Street SE in the Nisqually Pines area. The deputy arrived and a man came out of the residence carrying a firearm. The man dropped the gun and jumped into the Nisqually River nearby, Brady said.

At the time, the deputy believed the man had made it across the river and resumed trying to get the other suspect out of the house. Deputies did search the river, but never found the man.

Brady said officials now believe the body found Saturday is that of the male suspect who jumped in the river. He said the location of where the body was found is about a 1/4 of a mile from where the burglary took place.