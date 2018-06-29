The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 16-year-old boy from Randle, Washington. Officials say the teen was last seen June 23.

The teen was supposed to meet up with a friend but never showed up, according to detectives.

While trying to track down the teen, deputies found a body Thursday buried on the property belonging to the friend's relative near Randle.

The sheriff's office has not confirmed if the body is connected to the missing teen. Detectives are attempting to locate the friend and the friend's brother.

If you have any information about the case, call the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Press Release: Lewis County Detectives Recover Body pic.twitter.com/l7H5mrD3ab — Lewis County Sheriff (@LCSheriff) June 29, 2018

