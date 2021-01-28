x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Local News

Body found at Pierce County recycling plant

An investigation is underway after a body was found at a recycling plant in Fredrickson, Wash.

An investigation is underway after a body was found at a recycling plant in Pierce County, according to the sheriff's office

Workers discovered a body that came in with a load of recyclables mid-Thursday in Fredrickson, which is east of Spanaway. 

Pioneer Recycling Services, located at 4109 192nd Street East, is closed while Pierce County detectives investigate the circumstances. 

"It's going to be a task for them to try and figure out what exactly happened," said Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. 

The plant is for processing recyclables. It is not a public drop-off site.