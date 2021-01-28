Body found at Pierce County recycling plant

An investigation is underway after a body was found at a recycling plant in Fredrickson, Wash.

An investigation is underway after a body was found at a recycling plant in Pierce County, according to the sheriff's office.

Workers discovered a body that came in with a load of recyclables mid-Thursday in Fredrickson, which is east of Spanaway.

Pioneer Recycling Services, located at 4109 192nd Street East, is closed while Pierce County detectives investigate the circumstances.

"It's going to be a task for them to try and figure out what exactly happened," said Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr.

The plant is for processing recyclables. It is not a public drop-off site.