SEATTLE — Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside Matthews Beach Park.

Detectives said the body was found on Jan. 26 in Thornton Creek, which is located inside the park.

Matthews Beach Park is located in northeast Seattle on the west shore of Lake Washington, near Lake City.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the cause of death was a homicide.

Police have not identified the victim, only saying he is an adult man. His body was found in the creek just before noon, in broad daylight.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

If anyone has information on the incident, give the Seattle police violent crimes tip line a call at 206-233-5000.