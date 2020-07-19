Bobcat spotted for the first time using I-90 wildlife overcrossing near Hyak

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife posted video of the bobcat, which was spotted on July 10 using the I-90 wildlife overcrossing.

A bobcat was captured on camera for the first time using the Interstate 90 wildlife overcrossing between the towns of Hyak and Easton.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) posted the video on its Facebook earlier this week.

The bobcat was spotted walking through the overcrossing in the early morning hours on Friday, July 10.

The wildlife overcrossing was one component of a 15-mile corridor improvement project to improve safety and reduce congestion along I-90 from Hyak to the Easton vicinity, according to WDFW.

More information about the wildlife crossing project is available on the Washington State Department of Transportation website.