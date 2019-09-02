Sometimes the show won't go on.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band had to postpone their Tacoma tour stop due to road conditions following an overnight snowstorm.

In a Facebook post on Seger's official account, a statement said the show "has been postponed by notice from the City of Tacoma due to extreme weather and road conditions."

Tickets will be redeemed at a make-up show. The Tacoma Dome said the rescheduled date will be announced next week.

Michelle Obama also postponed her stop in Tacoma, previously scheduled on Friday, Feb. 8.

According to the Tacoma Dome, a decision has not yet been made on Justin Timberlake's concerts scheduled for Sunday and Monday.