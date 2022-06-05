Saturday marks the return of boating season in Seattle

This weekend marks the start of boating season in Seattle, and the theme is the Roaring 20s.

SEATTLE — Saturday is the first Saturday in May which also kicks off the unofficial start of boating season in Seattle.

While boating happens all year round, tt marks the the beginning of what is expected to be a busy spring and summer of water activities.

While a number of events have been leading up to opening day, Saturday promises a full schedule of boat races and a boat parade starting at noon near the Montlake Cut.

According to the Seattle Yacht Club, which sponsors opening day, 136 boats have registered to take part in this year's parade.

"It means everything. It's the boating community. People are coming from really all over," said Pete Rosvall, the admiral for opening day.

There will be small boats, motorboats, rowing and paddle boats, sailboats, antique boats and mega-yachts, according to the yacht club.

This is the first opening day after the COVID-19 pandemic put the festivities on pause over the last years.

Some other notable events Saturday include the band performance and the closing ceremony, which happens 6:30 p.m.

The first opening day happened in the 1913 and was held in Elliot Bay. It was moved to Portage Bay in 1920.

This year's of opening day theme of Roaring 20s celebrates new beginnings.