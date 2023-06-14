'Maybe the women are taking over the seas out here': Boat company sees increase in women captains in Puget Sound

Women now make up 40% of the Freedom Boat Club's memberships, the highest it's been in the seven years they have been operating in Washington.

SEATTLE — As temperatures in western Washington continue to climb, so does the number of people out on the water, including the number of women captains taking the helm.

The Freedom Boat Club, a company that operates on a membership basis and who prides itself on making boating more accessible for everyone, has seen such an increase in women captains that they are starting a club for them to meet regularly starting this summer.

"When I'm going through the Montlake Cut for example, I always kind of look around to see whose captaining and somedays there are more women captaining the boats than men," said Laura Templeton, boater and club member.

Women now make up 40% of the club's memberships, the highest it's been in the seven years they have been operating in Washington, according to director of member experience Kate Anderson.

"Boat ownership in Washington state can be challenging," said Anderson who pointed to the cost and hassle of a boat slip, maintenance, and winterizing alone.

"I just don't really want to hassle with that," said Templeton who is going on her third year of boating after promising herself she would take up the activity when her family moved to Washington.

"That was 20 years ago!" Templeton joked but said in all seriousness how being a captain and taking her friends and family out on sunny days has given her confidence. "My book club they're like, 'so you're the one that's going to be taking us around' and I'm like, 'yeah yeah.' And the response is always, 'that's cool. That's really cool.'"

Boating has given Templeton a new way to explore the state she's called home for 20 years.

"The connection to nature we just love being out on the water and of course in the Puget Sound you're out around the mountain as well," Templeton said.

Templeton, who is a mom to two teens, said she's hoping women will see her and think, "oh I can do it too." Her advice to others hoping to get behind the wheel is to just try it.