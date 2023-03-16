BNSF train derails in Anacortes, causing diesel spill

As much as 5,000 gallons of diesel are believed to have spilled from the train in the collision.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANACORTES, Wash. — A BNSF train derailed on the Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes early Thursday morning and caused thousands of gallons of diesel to leak, the Washington State Department of Ecology reported.

The Department of Ecology says about 5,000 gallons of diesel have leaked from the train. The spill happened on a berm, and most of the diesel is said to have leaked onto the land side.

The derailment happened near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge as the train was traveling east. The Department of Ecology shared an image with a location of where exactly the train derailed, which can be seen below.

No injuries have been reported, and as of 8:45 a.m. there was no impact observed to seawater or groundwater, the Department of Ecology confirmed. A boom has been placed in the water to contain any fuel leaks.