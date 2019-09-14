GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Department has issued a warning to residents about toxic blue-green algae in Ocean Shores water ways.

Test sample results confirmed the presence of blue-green algae blooms in the Grand Canal and Duck Lake.

The warning applies to all bodies of freshwater in and around the city of Oceans Shores.

Residents are asked to avoid areas that have the algal blooms. If you see algae, don't swim, wade, paddleboard or fish in the water. Keep pets out of the water.

RELATED: Texas dog owner warning others after losing her pet to deadly algae

Toxic algae can form a scum layer that looks like green pea soup. It can also look streaky, be dispersed in the water column or form clumps.

Ingesting water contaminated with blue-green algae can cause muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. Physical exposure to it can cause irritation or a rash.

Learn more about blue-green algae blooms here.

RELATED: Is that algae safe? How to identify blooms in Washington waters