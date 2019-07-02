SEATTLE — The local blood supply is at an emergency level after the recent snowstorm prevented many donors from being able to make it to scheduled appointments. Now Bloodworks Northwest is calling for anyone who is healthy to give blood before a second snowstorm hits and supplies dwindle even more.

Bloodworks Northwest estimated that 1,500 collections were lost over the course of three days because snow and ice kept donors from getting to collection centers. There are 12 donation centers and many more mobile drives at schools, workplaces or community halls. One donation can save up to three lives.

“All blood types are needed, so if you are healthy and haven’t donated recently ‐‐ or especially if you are a first-time donor ‐‐ please make an appointment this week to donate,” said Dr. James P. Aubuchon, president and chief executive officer of Bloodworks Northwest.

Donors can find locations of donor centers and drives or make appointments online at BloodworksNW.org, by calling 800‐398‐7888, or by texting "bloodapp" to 91985 to download the Bloodworks App.