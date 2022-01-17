Bloodworks NW faces staffing shortage, says over 10% of blood donation specialist positions are unfilled

Bloodworks Northwest says there aren't enough workers to fulfill all their blood donation appointments.

SEATTLE — Nearly a week after declaring it's in desperate need of donors, one of the state's largest blood banks is reporting a staffing problem. Bloodworks Northwest says there aren't enough workers to fulfill all their blood donation appointments.

"When donors come in to donate they make a difference, but if you're part of the process to save lives, that's really rewarding," said John Yeager, a spokesperson with Bloodworks Northwest.

That's the message Bloodworks Northwest is pitching to the masses. As one of the region's largest blood banks is dealing with a staffing shortage.

"We've had to cancel 10 appointments here at Central, just today because of staff shortages,” said Yeager. “At other places, we've had to close down an afternoon because we didn't have enough people. So it's part of this perfect storm that makes the national blood emergency."

The blood bank is in desperate need of "blood collection specialists" at their 12 donor centers across the Pacific Northwest.

"We're down about 28,” said Yeager. “Our goal is to have 220 so we're down a significant amount."

The need is so dire they're offering $2,500 signing bonuses, the first time ever this has happened. Bloodworks Northwest officials said potential applicants don't need a degree and believe the position is a great way to get a foot in the medical field and serve the community.

That service is much appreciated by regular blood donors like 66-year-old Judy Kaplan.

"Everyone is really nice, and they treat you like a hero," said Kaplan.

Kaplan has donated to Bloodworks Northwest at least nine times and is grateful for the hard work by the limited staff. She hopes more people will step up to work for the blood bank or at least donate during a time when they need it the most.