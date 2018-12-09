Bloodworks Northwest shipped dozens of blood units to hospitals in North Carolina and Virginia this week, ahead of Hurricane Florence making landfall.

The organization is urging donors of all types to give blood this week to maintain supplies locally and help fulfill a need on the east coast.

Bloodworks NW posted, "We are currently dangerously low on O-, O+, B-, and AB- blood. We are asking all of our donors with these blood types to donate TODAY."

Visit this site to schedule an appointment for a blood donation.

"While our priority remains in the Northwest, here at Bloodworks we believe in helping all who are in need," Bloodworks NW posted Tuesday. "Once our community returns to a safe inventory level, we will be prepared to assist with additional emergency shipments to help those affected by hurricanes."

It's officially hurricane season and our nation is bracing for impact as yet another storm prepares to make landfall.... Posted by Bloodworks Northwest on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

