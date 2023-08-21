Blitz' 'Kicks 4 Kids' scoot across Washington state begins Monday

KING 5's Madison Wade is joining Blitz for the first part of his scoot to raise money for kids in the Pacific Northwest.

SEATTLE — Every year, Seattle Seahawks' ultimate 12 Blitz makes a trek from Idaho across Washington State to raise money to help kids in the Pacific Northwest.

Blitz's annual Kicks 4 Kids scooter ride is happening Monday and expected to end at Lumen Field this upcoming weekend.

Kicks 4 Kids is a charitable program started by Blitz, the best mascot in the National Football League.

All net proceeds will go directly to organizations and communities in the Seattle/Tacoma area and across the country to support kids and families in need.

KING 5's Madison Wade will scoot with Blitz for the first leg of the journey.

It's almost time for @BlitzTheSeahawk #Kicks4Kids! 🏈



I can't wait because this year I am scooting with Blitz to help raise money for kids in the PNW!



Stay tuned for details! @KING5Seattle

Blitz' fundraiser already started strong during Seahawks training camp to help families in Hawaii after devastating and deadly wildfires.

Blitz tweeted on Friday: "12s! I need your help! All donations to Kicks4Kids today and tomorrow at the game are towards shoes for the kids affected by the horrible tragedy in Maui! I’m challenging every 12 to donate $1. Spread the word! Let’s Go!"

12s! I need your help! All donations to Kicks4Kids today and tomorrow at the game are towards shoes for the kids affected by the horrible tragedy in Maui! I'm challenging every 12 to donate $1. Spread the word! Let's Go! #GoHawks #12s



Donate ⬇️https://t.co/4OmWIKJZpR

This year Blitz will rally his friends and family of 12s near and far to help reach his goal of donating 5,000 pairs of shoes.

