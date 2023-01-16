Black-owned business marketplace draws community support during MLK holiday weekend

Dozens of people packed the venue space where businesses set up for the black-owned business marketplace.

SEATTLE — The Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute hosted the Black-Owned Business Marketplace in conjunction with their Evolution of Neo Soul to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The events were put together by Dope Culture. Sarah Childs is the executive assistant for the group that’s focused on giving back to the community.

“These events are just phenomenal for networking, getting to know people, and having a good time,” Childs said.

Dozens of people packed the venue space where businesses had set up. Childs said it was good to see and hopes the momentum will carry throughout the year.

“We always see this," Childs said. "There is a ton of support on Martin Luther King weekend, Black History Month in February, but it’s really important to make this happen year-round."

Miana Coleman, the owner of Mimi’s Creation Shop, was one of the small business owners at the weekend event. She makes handmade, unique jewelry.

“They’re all handcrafted by me," Coleman said. "I make the template myself and then I draw on them and cut them out. It’s a lot of work. I also have some fabric earrings here. They are African Print Fabrics, some of them are from Ghana.”

Coleman is working toward the goal of making and selling jewelry full-time. She said getting support from events like the Black-Owned Marketplace is key to making her goal and the goals of other small business owners a reality.

“I am now doing things that make me happy and having people wear my art and earrings," Coleman said. "It’s amazing."