Black Lives Matter activists in Seattle reflect on legacy of civil rights icon John Lewis

John Lewis' early roots in activism are what made him a beloved figure for those who continue the fight for racial justice.

SEATTLE — Before his decades in Congress, Representative John Lewis was on the front lines of the civil rights movement during the 1960s.

He played key roles in numerous events including the March on Washington and the Voting Rights March that became known as “Bloody Sunday” after protestors were attacked.

It's those early roots in activism that made him a beloved figure for those who continue the fight for racial justice.

"Losing representative Lewis is significant," said Marlon Brown, a board member of the Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County organization.

Lewis' death was sad news for those who consider him an inspiration. "He is one of the examples that we have about what it looks like to do this work with integrity and thinking about all of us," Brown explained.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, of Washington, shared a photo with Lewis from when she and other lawmakers walked with him over the Pettus bridge to remember violent attacks there against protestors.

In a statement, Sen. Cantwell said "John Lewis was a friend to the Pacific Northwest. He came to Tacoma and Seattle many times to fight for equal opportunities. The beauty and cadence of his voice will be remembered for a long time."

We’ve lost a civil rights icon at a time the country greatly needs him. John Lewis spent his life showing us how to fight for justice and equality. Now it’s up to us to carry it on.



My full statement on the passing of Congressman John Lewis: pic.twitter.com/GeBiCCTMeb — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) July 18, 2020

In his final weeks, Lewis visited the newly named Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, D.C., taking time from his fight against cancer to connect with those who continue the fight for racial justice.

In some ways, Brown said it feels like he has passed the torch on to them.

"The hope is Representative Lewis' life encourages another generation of folks even younger than the generation that is out now to continue," he said.