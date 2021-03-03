The "Last Seen" project uncovers stories of families torn apart by slavery

Thousands of digitized and searchable ads provide a valuable resource for black people searching for family records that predate the 1870 Census. #newdaynw

Last Seen: Finding Family After Slavery is an online project run by Villanova University’s graduate history program in collaboration with Philadelphia’s Mother Bethel AME Church. So far, they've transcribed and posted thousands of ads that were posted in newspapers by family members tor apart by slavery who were hoping to reunite with husbands, wives, children, and grandchildren.

Judith Giesberg, Professor of History, Villanova University, and Margaret Jerrido, Archivist at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, joined us to talk about the history and significance of the Last Seen: Finding Family After Slavery project and how people can get involved and support the effort to get more materials online.