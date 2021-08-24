Home for neglected animals near Olympia bracing for hay price hike this fall

The owners of Black Dawg Farm and Sanctuary have heard hay prices could double when their current supply runs out in November, so they're trying to prepare now.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Heat waves, drought and wildfires across the western United States are expected to raise the price of hay for farmers this fall and winter.

Kelly and Tom Lapham worry what that could mean for their property in Rainier, just outside of Olympia.

"It’d be a shame if we’d ever had to close this… because we can no longer afford the price of hay," said Tom Lapham, "And that’s a reality at this point. It could happen, easily."

For seven years the couple has operated Black Dawg Farm and Sanctuary, caring for dozens of turkeys, goats, pigs, horses and cows.

Each animal has an origin story, many of which are tragic. All of the 100 or so animals at the Lapham farm have been either neglected, abused or both.

Black Dawg relies on volunteers and donations to pay most of the bills. When those run out, “We use our credit card at times to get it done. We’re tight in other words,” said Tom Lapham.

Half of their animals, all of the four-legged ones, rely on hay as their main food source.

The Lapham’s bought hay in July at $325 a ton. But the owners have heard the price could double when their current supply runs out in November, so they’re organizing fundraisers to try and buy more before the fall.

The couple already turns away animals in need of care, but it’s something Kelly Lapham fears might become more common if they can't afford to feed more animals.

She does not want to let down the animals the couple has promised to care for.