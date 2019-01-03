Bill Gates wanted to clear something up.

Speaking at a celebration event for a new University of Washington computer science building named after the Microsoft co-founder and his wife, Gates on Thursday recalled the days when he and Paul Allen would sneak into buildings on the UW campus and tinker around with the university’s computers — a key step in the journey that led them to launch Microsoft years later.

“There is a history of work that Paul and I did here. But we didn’t actually steal or borrow the computers — they were too big,” Gates joked. “We borrowed the computer time.”

