Billionaire bookworm Bill Gates is back with his best book picks of 2018.

The books are a mix of genres that Gates and his wife Melinda read over the course of 2018. On their website GatesNotes, the philanthropist writes: "I usually don’t consider whether something would make a good present when I’m putting together my end of year book list—but this year’s selections are highly giftable."

This year's Top 5:

Educated, by Tara Westover

Army of None, by Paul Scharre

Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou

21 Lessons for the 21st Century, by Yuval Noah Harari

The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness, by Andy Puddicombe

