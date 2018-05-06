If you are graduating from college this spring, Bill Gates wants to give you his favorite book of 2018.

The Microsoft co-founder announced Tuesday he would give Factfulness by Hans Rosling to U.S. college graduates who are receiving an associate’s, bachelor’s, or post-graduate degree this spring.

“It is packed with advice about how to see the world clearly,” Gates wrote in a blog post. “Although I think everyone should read it, it has especially useful insights for anyone who’s making the leap out of college and into the next phase of life.”

The book encourages a “fact-based” worldview and offers a different framework for looking at the world, challenging why we sometimes don’t carry opinions backed by facts.

College grads from an accredited university can sign up to download Factfulness in an .epub format with a Gates Notes Insider account. The download will be available for about two to three days.

The offer is only open to U.S. graduates, because of publishing rights.

