ENUMCLAW, Wash. —

The King County Fair, touted as the oldest of its kind west of the Mississippi River, kicked off on Thursday and will run through the weekend.

The fair has 4-H livestock shows and exhibits, live music, rides, fair foods and the famous racing pigs, among other attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

Event organizers said this year's fair will have more animals, more exhibits, more vendors and the return of the Junior Livestock Show.

You can learn more about the full schedule of events here.

The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Enumclaw Expo Center (45224 284th Avenue SE).

Admission includes all shows and concerts. Tickets are $10 and children ages 5 and under get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gates or you can purchase advanced discounted tickets online.

Ride tickets and wristbands are sold separately.

