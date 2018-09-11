KING 5's Big Game of the Week was an exciting showdown with a photo finish between the Lakes Lancers and Yelm Tornadoes. Chris Egan and the KING 5 crew traveled to Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood for the high school football playoff action.

For the first time in 31 years, the Yelm Tornadoes made it back to the state playoffs and now they're headed to the quarterfinals after eking out a 15-14 win over the Lakes Lancers.

The Yelm Tornados went into the game with a 7-3 record after knocking off Bishop Blanchet 24-21 to advance to the state playoffs.

KING 5 Big Game of the Week: @yelm_football Kyle Robinson with the 38-yard game winning TD to Austin Osso with seconds to spare. #k5blitz @ChrisEgan5 pic.twitter.com/vYAtHFlcQI — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) November 10, 2018

After losing their first two games of the season, the Lancers had won 8 straight games and averaged nearly 46 points a game during that win streak. The Lakes Lancers won their only state title in 1997, but they've been in the state playoffs 17 times and have won 20 league championships. Yelm senior linebacker Derrick Platt was recently named the SSC defensive MVP of the Year and he was the Washington State winner of the Wendy's Heisman scholarship and now qualifies as a National Finalist.

.@KING5Seattle @ChrisEgan5 dancing his way to the K5 Big Game of the Week! Tonight's preview: Yelm vs Lakes. #k5blitz pic.twitter.com/uo7eJxj9sF — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) November 10, 2018

Now Yelm will face the winner of the Snohomish and Bellevue game.

Catch highlights from the Big Game on the KING 5 High School Sports Blitz tonight at 11 p.m. on king5.com, the KING 5 mobile app (iOS | Android), the KING 5 Facebook page, and the KING 5 YouTube channel.

KING 5 Big Game of the Week: Yelm vs. Lakes. @KING5Seattle @ChrisEgan5 was live with the preview. #k5blitz pic.twitter.com/tG6qVC9pZF — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) November 10, 2018

Legendary @LakesLancers coach Dave Miller shares his philosophy on coaching, ahead of this week's KING 5 Big Game of the Week. #k5blitz @ChrisEgan5 @AdNordi pic.twitter.com/GdISWf4oIy — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) November 10, 2018

