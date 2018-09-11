KING 5's Big Game of the Week is a showdown between the Lakes Lancers and Yelm Tornadoes.

The state football playoffs are here as Chris Egan and the KING 5 crew heads to Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood for the first time in 4 years. The Big Game features PCL 3A champs the Lakes Lancers and the Yelm Tornadoes from the SSC league.

The Yelm Tornados come into the game with a 7-3 record after knocking off Bishop Blanchet 24-21 last week to advance to the state playoffs.

After losing their first two games of the season, the Lancers have won 8 straight games and averaged nearly 46 points a game during that win streak. Lakes will be hosting the game since they've been given the 5th seed in the 3A state playoffs and Yelm is the 12th seed.

The winner of tonight's Big Game will face the winner of the Snohomish and Bellevue game, which also takes place on Friday. The Lakes Lancers won their only state title in 1997, but they've been in the state playoffs 7 times and have won 20 league championships. Yelm senior linebacker Derrick Platt was recently named the SSC defensive MVP of the Year and he was the Washington State winner of the Wendy's Heisman scholarship and now qualifies as a National Finalist.

Catch highlights from the Big Game on the KING 5 High School Sports Blitz tonight at 11 p.m.

