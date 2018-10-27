Tonight's KING 5 Big Game of the Week features the 7th ranked team in the state Lincoln vs. Bethel. Both schools are going with 6-2 records.

The Lincoln Abes and the Bethel Braves will battle tonight at Art Crate Field for the No. 2 seed from the 3A PCL and a home playoff game.

The Abes are coming off a tough loss to Lakes, only their second league loss since 2016. Lincoln quarterback Caden Filer has led his team this year throwing for 2180 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Bethel is happy to have their star quarterback Nate Hughes back from a shoulder injury. Hughes returned last week and led Bethel over Bonney Lake with 3 touchdown passes.

It's Senior Night for Bethel. At halftime, the school is honoring the 1958 state championship team. Four players from the '58 team are expected to be at the ceremony.

KING 5's Chris Egan is also there, showing off his dad moves. We mean, dance moves. Egan will be live with a full postgame recap on the High School Sports Blitz.

Tune in to The Blitz on Fridays at 11 p.m. on king5.com, the KING 5 mobile app (iOS | Android), the KING 5 Facebook page, and the KING 5 YouTube channel.

© 2018 KING