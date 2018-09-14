KING 5's Big Game of the Week goes to longtime rivals Kentlake vs. Kentwood. For Week 3 of the High School Sports Blitz, we're going live to French Field for the showdown.

The Kentlake Falcons are off to a 2-0 start this season, starting with a 53-35 win over Kentridge in Week 1. Then it was a defensive battle in Week 2 when the Falcons topped Tahoma 7-3.

The Kentwood Conks are 0-2, but started the season with some tough non-conference opponents. The Conks lost a tough one 14-21 to Skyline in Week 1. Then dropped their 2nd game of the season to Mount Si.

The last time these two teams met on a KING 5 Big Game night, French Field was packed on both sides. In 2010 and 2011, it was standing room only at French Field. Tonight, Kentwood will be the home team and Kentlake will be the visitors. But the Kentlake boosters say they're still planning for a Falcon Flyover after the National Anthem.

The Conk Nation students say they're planning for a Black Out in their student section, while the Falcon faithful will be wearing all white. Kentlake vs. Kentwood will equal one of the biggest and most energetic crowds of the season.

KING 5's Chris Egan is going live from the Big Game all Friday night. Catch his reports on KING 5 News at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Then don't miss all the highlights on the High School Sports Blitz.

Tune in to The Blitz on Fridays at 11 p.m. on king5.com, the KING 5 mobile app (iOS | Android), the KING 5 Facebook page, and the KING 5 YouTube channel.

