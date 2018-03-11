KING 5's Big Game of the Week heads to Puyallup. Playoff football is officially underway as the 3rd ranked Puyallup Vikings host 6-3 Kennedy Catholic Lancers.

History, family, and tradition will all collide tonight at Sparks Stadium, but only one team can move on. KING 5's Chris Egan is live in Puyallup tracking all of tonight's action.

For the first time since Luke Huard played his last game at Sparks Stadium for the Puyallup Vikings in 1997, a Huard will be back on the field at Sparks Stadium. But this Huard will be trying to beat the Puyallup Vikings.

The Lancers are led by sophomore quarterback Sam Huard, the son of former Husky quarterback Damon Huard. Sam is considered the top pro-style quarterback nationally with 3,639 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season. But tonight, Huard will face a Vikings team that many believe could bring the school its first state title in football since 1987. Sam Huard's grandpa Mike Huard was the coach of that 1987 Puyallup team.

The 8-1 Vikings have lost just one game this season and that was on the road to No. 1 ranked Union. Puyallup's defense only allows 13.7 points per game. The Puyallup offense is loaded with weapons and they are led by quarterback Jacob Holcomb, who led the SPSL in passing and total offense this season. Holcomb has passed for 2,191 yards, rushed for 433 yards and has 38 total touchdowns. The SPSL's top kicker Carter Pierce is a senior at Puyallup and his dad Dean was a member of the first and only Puyallup state title team in 1997.

See all tonight's Big Game highlights on the High School Sports Blitz at 11 p.m.

