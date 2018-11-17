KING 5's final Big Game of the 2018 High School Sports Blitz season goes to... Fife vs. Black Hills in the state quarterfinals.

Tumwater Stadium is the site of the Big Game, where Black Hills, the 2nd seed from 2A, will host 7th seed Fife. KING 5's Chris Egan is live from Tumwater Friday night, with highlights from the Big Game on The Blitz at 11 p.m.

Black Hills is undefeated and playing in the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history, while Fife is back in the quarters for the first time since 2007.

Fife is on a 10-game winning streak, and while this is their 4th trip to the quarterfinals, the Trojans have never made it to the semifinals. The Trojans love to run the ball and average over 250 rushing yards a game. Their quarterback Gannon Ginnis was a KING 5 Player of the Week award winner and also was the MVP of the SPSL Mountain league.

Black Hills, also seeking their first-ever trip to the state semifinals, averages over 42 points a game, which is the third-best average in the 2A. Wolves running back and defensive back Taylor Simmons is the Evergreen Conference MVP and has 21 rushing touchdowns so far this season.

The winner of Black Hills and Fife will host the winner of Lynden and Tumwater next week in the semifinals.

The winner of Black Hills and Fife will host the winner of Lynden and Tumwater next week in the semifinals.

