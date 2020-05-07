Bicyclist dies after crash with motorcycle in Grant County

A 75-year-old bicyclist was hit by a motorcyclist on SR 17, near Moore Road East.

COULEE CITY, Wash. — A 75-year-old bicyclist was killed in Grant County on Sunday after he was struck by a motorcyclist.

According to Washington State Patrol, the bicyclist was traveling on the southbound shoulder of State Route 17 in Coulee City, near Moore Road East. The bicyclist tried to cross SR 17 when he was hit by the motorcycle, also traveling southbound.

The bicyclist was transported to Central Washington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 55-year-old motorcyclist was injured and sent to Samaritan Hospital. No word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

WSP said it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved, but driver inattention may have been a factor.