Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will be facing challenger Beto Yarce in next year's election should she decide to run for re-election.

Yarce will officially announce his candidacy Thursday morning at El Cuento Preschool in Seattle.

Yarce runs an art and jewelry business in Pike Place Market and is also the executive director of Ventures, a Latino non-profit that helps small businesses get off the ground.

Sawant represents District 3, encompassing Capitol Hill and the Central District.

Challengers for city council seats have begun announcing plans to run in recent weeks. Current Councilmembers Rob Johnson and Sally Bagshaw will not seek re-election in 2019.

Seven of the nine city council seats are open for re-election next year.

There have also been whispers that Councilmember Sawant, who frequently misses Council and committee meetings, may also be considering pursuing a role outside City Hall. Councilmembers Mike O'Brien, Lisa Herbold, Debora Juarez, and President Bruce Harrell are also up for re-election next year.

© 2018 KING