Beloved restaurant Beth’s Café in north Seattle to 'temporarily' close after Labor Day

The restaurant is closing temporarily following Labor Day after struggling to bring business back.

SEATTLE — Fans of the breakfast mainstay Beth’s Cafe in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood have just a few more days to enjoy its massive 12-egg omelets and iconic décor.

The café posted on Facebook Friday it would be closing temporarily after Labor Day. The closure comes about two months after the café reopened following an initial shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did our best,” the café’s post reads, adding that its modified hours and the continuous pandemic were likely to blame for the lack of business.

The café expects to be back in the next three to six months “or whenever [COVID-19] is more under control,” according to its Facebook page.

Beth Eisenstadt founded the eponymous diner in 1954 with her husband Harold, originally using the space as a nickel slots gambling parlor.

Since then, the famous diner has been featured on Travel Channel’s “Man vs. Food”, “World’s Best Places to Pig Out” and Food Network’s “Top 5 Big Breakfasts.”

Beth's is temporarily closing - not for good, but temporarily! That's the bottom line scoop ;) We'll be open through... Posted by Beth's Cafe on Friday, September 3, 2021

“We're just waiting to open in an atmosphere and under circumstances that make Beth's the long term Seattle breakfast spot it’s become known for since the 1950s,” the post reads in part.

Fans are encouraged to follow the café on Facebook where it expects to post occasionally with updates.

Seattle, along with the rest of the country, continues to build back its economy in the midst of a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the delta variant and the unvaccinated.