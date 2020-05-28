Bethel School District investigates after wrestling coach's posts appear to mock George Floyd

'Not dead yet.' Wrestling coach Dave Hollenbeck came under fire for a post that appeared to make light of George Floyd's death under Minneapolis police custody.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Bethel School District was inundated with complaints about a wrestling coach after he posted a photo of himself smiling while someone's knee pressed into his neck.

The post appeared to mock the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis this week.

In a post that has now been shared at least 14,000 times, Dave Hollenbeck, a first-year wrestling coach at Bethel High School, wrote:

"Not dead yet I'm doing this for Are police officers the media is a race baiting machine and I'm tired of it I'm going to speak out every time if you don't like that I'm sorry but I love All people.. Wake up America."

Another post with a similar photo attributed to Hollenbeck said:

"Not dead yet. This is for all the race baiters and people that don't What they're talking about when they're saying this could kill you."

Hollenbeck's posts appeared to refer to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday in Minneapolis police custody.

A bystander's video showed Floyd telling police that he could not breathe when a white officer placed his knee on his neck, pinning his face against the pavement. The officer kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving.

The four officers involved were fired after the video became public.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for charges against one of the officers involved. The FBI and state law enforcement authorities are also investigating Floyd's death, which has sparked two days of protests in Minneapolis.

Hollenbeck's original post appears to have been deleted, but it was screen-grabbed and shared by other people.

KING 5 reached out to Hollenbeck for comment, but has not heard back.

In a statement sent to KING 5, Bethel School District's Communication Director Doug Boyles says, "We are investigating the post. Dave Hollenbeck is not a teacher. This was his first year as a wrestling coach at Bethel High School. As wrestling season is over, he is not working for us right now."

Bethel School District declined an on-camera interview and would not address any further steps being taken.