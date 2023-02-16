Bethel High School senior uses CPR training to save classmate

Bethel School District says Tristan Baumann was able to perform a heroic act because of training he received at the Pierce County Skills Center.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Bethel School District says a high school senior found himself in the position to perform a heroic act because of the CPR training he had received.

Two weeks ago, Tristan Baumann was able to rush to the aid of a classmate during a medical emergency.

At the start of each school day, the Pierce County Skills Center is where you'll find Baumann. The Bethel High School Senior is in the Fire Science Program, learning what it's like to be a firefighter.

"I'll try to make it as realistic as possible,” said Instructor Robb Lovre.

Lovre was a firefighter for 25 years, but now he teaches the high school program which has students learning CPR too.

For Baumann, the CPR training was put to the test two weeks ago, during third period.

“I saw it in the corner of my eye. I was probably one of the first people to actually notice it,” said Baumann, describing the moment when a classmate fell out of her chair.

"She was having a seizure,” said Baumann. "I put her on her side in a recovery position. So, I moved her arm up and then I made it to where she was on her side, and I opened her mouth up to allow her to breathe."

The quick action provided the student with the help she needed.

"I did everything exactly how I was supposed to and I'm really proud of that,” said Baumann.

His teachers were proud of him too. The Bethel School District even shared the story of what happened on its Facebook page, and that caught the attention of Graham Fire and Rescue. The fire department shared the post to its 26,000 followers.



Back in the classroom, Tristan’s instructor praised his fast response.

"He was calm, he stepped up, did what he needed to do. Helped the young lady, saved her life, and that is what we do. I am just glad I was able to pass that information along to him. I'm incredibly proud of him,” said Lovre.

Hailed a high school hero, the senior is focusing on his future.

"I want to set my eyes on actually becoming a career firefighter,” said Baumann. "I always look up to firefighters as heroes who help people, save lives, and protect property."

Baumann says when he graduates, he hopes to join the Department of Natural Resources as a wildland firefighter.