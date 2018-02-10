If you didn't already know, the changing leaves have signified the changes in seasons. The beautiful fall colors of the Pacific Northwest will hang around for a few more weeks until a power windstorm will surely send the leaves on their way.

Here's a small collection of hikes that show off the colors of fall:

Lord Hill Regional Park

This is a somewhat local hike situated between Snohomish and Monroe. It's full of old-growth forest, and plenty of trees that turn color in the fall. What's cool about this area is there is a network of trails, so your trip can be as long or as short as you want. There also isn't much elevation gain as you meander along part of the Snohomish River. No parking pass required.

Mount Rainier - Paradise

If you're looking to take a drive, but maybe not interested in much hiking, check out Mount Rainier, Paradise. It's a 2-2.5 hour drive from Seattle, offers incredible views of the Big Mountain, not to mention beautiful orange and red underbrush which is mostly huckleberry. The best part is soon as you park your car the scenery is abundant. National Parks Pass required.

Heather/Maple Pass Loop

This hike is for those looking for a scenic drive and an equally scenic hike. The Maple Pass and Heather Pass trail is a 7-mile loop that takes you into some of the most beautiful scenery the North Cascades has to offer. The trip does require around 2,000 feet of elevation gain, but it is so worth it. The larches turn a bright golden color in October for about 2-3 weeks before shedding their needles. If you're going on a weekend, especially if it's nice out, plan on running into a crowd. Northwest Forest Pass required.

