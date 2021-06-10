First beluga whale spotted in central Puget Sound since 1940

There were two sightings that happened roughly a day apart in Commencement Bay and Elliott Bay.
SEATTLE — Two beluga whale sightings were reported in central Puget Sound this week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
The two sightings were reported to NOAA Fisheries, with one coming from Commencement Bay around noon on Sunday and the other coming near Elliott Bay on Monday.
Sunday’s sighting was captured on video, which was reviewed and confirmed by NOAA Fisheries experts.
A Beluga whale has been confirmed swimming around the inland waterways of Central Puget Sound since at least Sunday. While exciting, there is great concern for this Beluga who is far from home, and being a social animal concern they are alone and away from their pod.
Late Sunday, October 3rd, Orca Network received a surprising whale sighting report w/video from Jason Rogers of what appeared to be a Beluga whale in Central Puget Sound, specifically in Commencement Bay, Tacoma, Washington around Noon. We forwarded this sighting to NOAA, Cascadia Research, Center for Whale Research, WDFW, local marine mammal vets, and other experts who all concurred it was a Beluga. Yesterday, Monday, October 4th there was a 2nd confirmed sighting of the Beluga swimming around in Elliott Bay in Seattle. Today we received another Sunday report describing the Beluga swimming around Point Defiance, Tacoma mid-morning.
✅ REPORT SIGHTINGS! If you see this beluga whale please report your sighting as close to real time as possible. It is hoped that researchers can get on water as soon as possible to do a visual health assessment of the animal and collect photo ID shots and keep track of this whale. Report sightings to our Whale Sighting Network at (360) 331-3543 or toll-free at (866) ORCANET (672-2638); or mail info@orcanetwork.org and cc: alisa@orcanetwork.org : or call the NOAA West Coast Region Stranding Hotline: 1-866-767-6114.
➡️ PLEASE INCLUDE: Date & Time - Location of the beluga - Direction of Travel and any other details, and any photos and/or videos taken ethically and while observing minimum legal approach distances. (See image in comments for ID instructions for Belugas, ideally their dorsal ridge, as much as can be photographed is what is needed.)
❗️GIVE THIS WHALE SPACE! If you are on the water and encounter this whale please give this whale extra space. The law requires any vessel/watercraft to stay at least 100 yards, but please stay a greater distance. See all laws and guidelines at www.bewhalewise.org
Belugas are found throughout Arctic and sub-Arctic waters and in the USA in Alaska (per NOAA). They are protected throughout their range with some populations listed as depleted, and the Cook Inlet population listed as endangered. There is no information at this time to which population this whale belongs.
Much appreciation to all involved in the efforts to track and assess this Beluga's health. Let's all put this beautiful whale's safety first and foremost above all else. We wish this lovely being the best possible outcome and a miraculous journey to find their way home. ❤
Video by Jason RogersPosted by Orca Network on Tuesday, October 5, 2021
This is more than 1,000 miles beyond the typical range for beluga whales, which typically stay near Alaska and throughout the Arctic, according to a statement from NOAA.
“On rare occasions, we have documented similar ‘wayward beluga whales’ on the west coast and east coasts of the [U.S.] - most recently near San Diego, CA, in June 2020,” the statement reads in part.
NOAA could not confirm the origin of the whale as it is still reviewing the sighting reports and photographs. Its current location is also still unknown, but NOAA said it will monitor the whale’s health while it's in the area.
The only previously documented sighting of a beluga whale in Puget Sound came in 1940 near Point Defiance.
The beluga whale is protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Whales from the Cook Inlet population in Alaska are listed as “endangered” and one of NOAA Fisheries’ “Species in the Spotlight.”
Anyone who sees this beluga whale should stay at least 100 yards away from it, note the location and call NOAA Fisheries immediately at 1-866-767-6114.