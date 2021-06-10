First beluga whale spotted in central Puget Sound since 1940

A Beluga whale has been confirmed swimming around the inland waterways of Central Puget Sound since at least Sunday. While exciting, there is great concern for this Beluga who is far from home, and being a social animal concern they are alone and away from their pod. Late Sunday, October 3rd, Orca Network received a surprising whale sighting report w/video from Jason Rogers of what appeared to be a Beluga whale in Central Puget Sound, specifically in Commencement Bay, Tacoma, Washington around Noon. We forwarded this sighting to NOAA, Cascadia Research, Center for Whale Research, WDFW, local marine mammal vets, and other experts who all concurred it was a Beluga. Yesterday, Monday, October 4th there was a 2nd confirmed sighting of the Beluga swimming around in Elliott Bay in Seattle. Today we received another Sunday report describing the Beluga swimming around Point Defiance, Tacoma mid-morning. ✅ REPORT SIGHTINGS! If you see this beluga whale please report your sighting as close to real time as possible. It is hoped that researchers can get on water as soon as possible to do a visual health assessment of the animal and collect photo ID shots and keep track of this whale. Report sightings to our Whale Sighting Network at (360) 331-3543 or toll-free at (866) ORCANET (672-2638); or mail info@orcanetwork.org and cc: alisa@orcanetwork.org : or call the NOAA West Coast Region Stranding Hotline: 1-866-767-6114. ➡️ PLEASE INCLUDE: Date & Time - Location of the beluga - Direction of Travel and any other details, and any photos and/or videos taken ethically and while observing minimum legal approach distances. (See image in comments for ID instructions for Belugas, ideally their dorsal ridge, as much as can be photographed is what is needed.) ❗️GIVE THIS WHALE SPACE! If you are on the water and encounter this whale please give this whale extra space. The law requires any vessel/watercraft to stay at least 100 yards, but please stay a greater distance. See all laws and guidelines at www.bewhalewise.org Belugas are found throughout Arctic and sub-Arctic waters and in the USA in Alaska (per NOAA). They are protected throughout their range with some populations listed as depleted, and the Cook Inlet population listed as endangered. There is no information at this time to which population this whale belongs. Much appreciation to all involved in the efforts to track and assess this Beluga's health. Let's all put this beautiful whale's safety first and foremost above all else. We wish this lovely being the best possible outcome and a miraculous journey to find their way home. ❤ Video by Jason Rogers