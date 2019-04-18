Logan, the German Shepherd puppy from Whatcom County, has passed away in Colorado. Logan captured hearts around the world after volunteers created a bucket list for the Ferndale puppy with heart defects.

Rescued Hearts Northwest announced that Logan passed away Wednesday after another heart surgery. Colorado State University veterinary cardiologists who performed the surgery, Drs. Chris Orton and Brian Scansen, released the following statement:

"The cardiology team is very sorry to share that Logan did not survive his heart surgery. Three heart defects were repaired through a combination of catheter-based techniques and open-heart surgery. Unfortunately, at the end of surgery Logan was unable to be removed from the heart-lung machine. He died during one final attempt to come off the heart-lung machine. We extend our sympathies to Rescued Hearts Northwest, his foster families and everybody around the world involved in supporting him."

Logan was from Ferndale, where he was cared for by volunteers at Rescued Hearts Northwest who created his famous bucket list, which included eating a cheeseburger, going for a swim and getting 100 hugs.

Support poured in for the puppy and Scansen, a University of Washington graduate originally from Snohomish, offered to do the surgery that he thought would help save Logan’s life. A GoFundMe was created to help raise money for transportation to the surgery and over 1,000 people donated.

Unfortunately, the first surgery was unsuccessful, but his doctors and caregivers remained positive and planned to help him survive to 6-months-old so he could have open heart surgery.

He returned to Colorado for another surgery April 15 and passed away April 17.

Although Logan’s life was short, his impact was felt around the world.