LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynwood community is mourning after a large goat statue was stolen from a fence on Beverly Park Road. The Beverly goat has been in place since this summer to delight passersby.

Supporters of the stolen statue have set up a memorial at the site where it was taken and created a “Goat Fund Me,” page to help get it back.

“It absolutely gave me an ounce of joy every day on my way to work,” Goat Fund Me organizer Chelsea Meggitt said. “That’s insanely important in today's world because we are so divided. It’s such a polarized time in this country.”

In addition to the fundraiser, lost posters and a memorial at the site have also been set up.

So far over $600 has been raised to help bring the goat home.