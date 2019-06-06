SEATTLE — Jimmy Nixon founded Broadway Bound Children's Theater out of a special kind of love. The love for his daughter, Ryah.

"Dad always said I was born singing before i could talk, so he wanted to me to pursue my passion," Ryah said.

Back in 1996, there were no formal after-school music programs in Seattle, so Jimmy Nixon formed one in the basement of a Fremont church.

Now 23 years later, little stars are still being born.

Kids like 11-year-old Tatum Poirrer, who has been on stage several times at Seattle's prestigious 5th Avenue Theater, and credits Nixon with her early success.

"He was like my best friend," Tatum said. "He always encouraged me and everyone, even when we thought we couldn't do something."

Nixon worked in Hollywood on the show Candid Camera, but found his true love in helping children achieve their dreams.

He went on to coach and direct more than 22,000 kids over the next 22 years.

Everyone who auditioned got a part. That's because Jimmy believed every child deserved a chance to be in the spotlight.

"So many kids and their parents were blown away when they found this community of people," said Ryah. "They couldn't believe their kids had it in them!"

But after a cancer diagnosis last fall, everything went dark.

Nixon passed away from surgery complications on May 10 at the age of 61, leaving countless kids in mourning.

Tributes poured in from across the country; among them, Broadway Bound alum and star of Jurassic World, Nick Robinson.

"He basically made everyone around him better with his infectious energy, his excitement, enthusiasm and compassion. The dude touched so many lives and was such a fixture in the Seattle community. I just want to reach out and say: I love you, Jimmy and thank you."

A special tribute to his life is being held June 12 at the 5th Avenue Theater: "Jimmy Nixon: A Celebration of Life"

Friends of the Nixon family have also set up a Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/jimmy-nixon account for funeral expenses.

In addition to all of the good work Nixon did in the community, his daughter Ryah said he was a loving father, first and foremost.

"He never let a day go by that he didn't let my brother and I know that we were the light of his life."

And as Nixon would want, the show must go on. Broadway Bound Children's Theater is embarking on its 23rd year.

The dreams of kids like Tatum are still shining bright, but without Jimmy Nixon in their orbit, the stars have lost some of their sparkle.

"It was really hard letting him go," said Tatum. "He was the spirit of Broadway Bound."



