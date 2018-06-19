Geoff Bennett stood in his usual spot Tuesday, greeting students with smiles and fist-bumps outside the Edmonds-Woodway High School cafeteria.

It's one of the many ways Mr. Bennett has brought generations of students together.

"I never go to work," he smiled. "I get to go to school every day!"

Bennett has been going to this school in some form or fashion for decades.

He graduated from Edmonds High in 1970. He served as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Everett for more than two decades before Edmonds merged with Woodway High in 1990.

"It's hyphenated now, but it's still just as special to me," said Bennett.

For the past 20 years, Bennett has served as Assistant Principal at Edmonds-Woodway High School. He is full of fun facts and colorful stories about the history of his hometown school and speaks about it like it were a member of his family.

After 43 years in education, Mr. Bennett is retiring, but he leaves a lasting impact at Edmonds-Woodway. Known as a consummate problem solver, he always focused on fostering community.

His many accomplishments include establishing dozens of student clubs, from ping-pong to saving salmon. He also opened up the gymnasiums at lunchtime so kids from the more than 40 different cultures at the school could connect through sports.

"It's the great equalizer," he said. "It puts kids on the same playing field. They may not know perfect English, but they know how to play soccer."

As thanks for Bennett's lifetime of dedication, students honored him at an assembly, gave him a special shout-out in the yearbook and named the school's landmark clock tower in his honor.

Countless more students will now gather in the shadow of Bennett Tower -- making friends and coming together -- just the way he'd want it.

© 2018 KING