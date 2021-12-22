Western Washington University to start winter quarter online

WWU joins UW in holding classes remotely after students come back from winter break amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University (WWU) will start classes remotely the first week of the winter quarter due to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Some classes like labs and performances will be held in person, although final determinations have not been made yet, according to a letter to students from WWU President Sabah Randhawa.

WWU joins the University of Washington in moving classes online after students return from winter break. The week online will give students time to test for COVID-19, monitor for symptoms and get booster shots.

Classes will begin in person on Monday, Jan. 10.

The university is strongly recommending everyone who can get tested for COVID-19 before they return to campus. Western is also working to schedule multiple booster shot and vaccination clinics on campus during the winter quarter.