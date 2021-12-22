Western Washington University to start winter quarter online

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University (WWU) will start classes remotely the first week of the winter quarter due to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.
Some classes like labs and performances will be held in person, although final determinations have not been made yet, according to a letter to students from WWU President Sabah Randhawa.
WWU joins the University of Washington in moving classes online after students return from winter break. The week online will give students time to test for COVID-19, monitor for symptoms and get booster shots.
Classes will begin in person on Monday, Jan. 10.
The university is strongly recommending everyone who can get tested for COVID-19 before they return to campus. Western is also working to schedule multiple booster shot and vaccination clinics on campus during the winter quarter.
"It is also important to remember that we are not in the same place as a campus as we were when the pandemic started," Randhawa wrote. "Because of your efforts, we have layers of protection from our incredibly high vaccination rates, as over 95% of students and 97% of employees were fully vaccinated at the end of Fall Quarter. We also have the knowledge gained from fighting this pandemic together for almost two years."