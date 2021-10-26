'No such thing as free parking': Plan would drive up rates in Bellingham

Parking rates are expected to double and tickets will nearly triple under a proposed increase.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — You can still park for free in parts of Bellingham. Just not for very long.

"It's the end of an era," said Tina Anderson, who owns Fairhaven's Toy Garden.

For the first time ever, officials plan to make people pay to park in the city's Fairhaven shopping district. It'll cost $1.50 an hour.

In the rest of downtown Bellingham the rate will double from 75 cents to $1.50 an hour.

If you should overstay your welcome, parking fines will nearly triple from $15 to $41.

Anderson worries it's already tough enough competing with the internet for customers. This, she said, can't help.

"I feel like it's another surcharge for people who want to come shop locally, and I'm sure some people will not come," Anderson said.

Bellingham Public Works Director Eric Johnston maintains the situation is a matter of supply and demand. There are too many people vying for too few parking spots.

"We all love free parking but the reality is there's no such thing as free parking," Johnston said.

Johnston said there's more to going downtown than just buying something.

"You're experiencing all of downtown and we need to make sure when you want to go downtown you can expect to find a place to park," he said.

The city brings in about $2 million a year in parking revenue. That money gets spent on community events to bring people downtown, as well as beautification projects and maintenance.

"The City of Bellingham does not use parking-related revenue for non-parking activities," said Johnston, who believes turning over parking spots more quickly is crucial.

"We want people to come, spend some money, leave and then let somebody else come," he added. "The proposed increase in costs for on-street and permit parking is to help manage the demand for the limited supply of on street parking. The goal is to help ensure spaces are available."

Several years ago, the city limited parking to two hours in Fairhaven. Some business owners complained, feeling two hours wasn't long enough for people to be able to have a meal, stroll around and shop.

Tina Anderson hopes the city will take into consideration everyone who lives, works, plays and parks in Bellingham.

"It's definitely not what people are used to. When you go from free to $1.50 an hour that's a big jump," Anderson said. "I think we should push back on this a little bit."