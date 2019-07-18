Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at Clark Feed and Seed store in Bellingham on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the fire at Clark’s, which is in the 1300 block of Railroad Avenue, at about 7:30 p.m., according to Bellingham Fire. The fire department said crews planned to remain on scene all night.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at Clark Feed and Seed store in Bellingham on July 17, 2019.

The building in which the fire broke out shares a wall with Hohl Feed and Seed, which was destroyed in an intentionally-set fire in February. Clark’s was also damaged in the February fire as well.