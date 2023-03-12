Bellingham police investigating 'suspicious death' after body pulled from the water near Taylor Dock

The body was recovered from the water with the help of the Bellingham Fire Department. The crime scene indicated 'signs of violence,' according to police.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was pulled from the water near Taylor Dock on Sunday.

Bellingham Fire responded to the boardwalk at Taylor Dock at around 7:14 a.m. to a report of a body in the water. The body was reported to be about 10 feet offshore in the cove. Fire crews confirmed the person was dead and contacted Bellingham police.

Fire crews helped bring the body to shore.

Crime scene investigators responded and began gathering evidence. The crime scene indicated signs of violence, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

Detectives were called in to assist in what is now a suspicious death investigation. The deceased person was identified as a man in his 40s.

The manner and cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner after an autopsy is complete.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious overnight near the boardwalk or Taylor Dock is asked to call Bellingham police at 360-778-8611 or submit a tip here.

Taylor Dock was closed for several hours Sunday due to the investigation. The dock reopened at 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.