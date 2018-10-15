A Bellingham woman is once again facing a fight for her life after walking away from a horrific plane crash three years ago.

Autumn Veatch survived a 2015 plane crash that left her step-grandparents dead. Autumn overdosed in early October and is in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bellingham.

David Veatch, Autumn’s dad, says she never really recovered from that horrific crash.

“It hit her really hard,” Veatch said. “She turned to drugs to help medicate herself. We were trying to get her help. She actually had an appointment the following morning and she didn’t make it.”

Autumn friend Lila McLellan found her after the overdose and was there as emergency responders saved her life.

“Her dad would say she was struggling, and she really was, but she never like projected that on to her friends,” said McLellan. “Like she would talk about it, but she never made it feel like it was a burden that we needed to carry. And we would have carried it no matter what.”

“She overdosed. She actually died. Paramedics gave her CPR, brought her back, but we don’t know how long she was gone,” Veatch said.

Autumn spent several days in a coma and remains in critical condition.

As you can imagine, medical bills are adding up. Family and friends have started fundraisers to assist the Veatch family during this time.

