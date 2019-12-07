BELLINGHAM, Washington — Bellingham's Opportunity Council, an operation that serves hot meals to about 400 kids a day, just ended a 30-year kitchen partnership with The Firs after the organization fired a camp counselor for being gay.

"This is a 'live your values' moment," said the Council's David Webster. "We do not discriminate. We welcome all human beings. Clearly, their practices are not fully aligned with that."

Webster says now the organization is working 24 hours a day to find a replacement kitchen.

The Council now has just five and a half weeks before the food program starts full-force again when the school year begins.

Negotiations are underway with a space in Ferndale, but the rent could be double the previous rate of $1,300. What's worse is that the startup costs for kitchen equipment alone are $97,000.

The Council does not have that kind of money.

It's the sort of thing that keeps Kitchen Supervisor Jim Donath up at night.

"I woke up at 2:00 this morning with a new thought about something that needed to be in place," he said. "Yes, this is consuming a lot of time and energy."

It's a costly act of conscience, but Webster wonders what price can be put on one's principles.

"This isn't going to be easy, but our values are worth it," Webster said.

Organizers have launched a GoFundMe page to help fund the new kitchen equipment.