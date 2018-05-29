Steve Brewster amassed a fortune of about $1 million, and with no family to leave it to, he and his friend Dan decided to get creative.

Dan Robbins is now on a mission to fulfill the final requests of his dear friend.

"Oh, it's great!" Robbins said. "Giving out other people's money, how does it get better than that?"

Brewster ran Sportsman's Chalet in Bellingham. His customers supported him for nearly 30 years. The last 20 years of his life, Brewster battled multiple sclerosis, finally succumbing last December.

Enter, Emma Briceno.

Brewster met Emma a few years ago in physical therapy. She had been hit by a drunk driver and left a paraplegic. The mother and her three children are now taken care of by Emma's parents.

"You don't retire from this," said Emma's mother Robin. "There's this, forever."

Something about Emma's spirit stayed with Steve, and Tuesday, nearly 6 months after his death, Steve's spirit came to her.

Dan presented the family with a $60,000 check to help pay for the educations of Emma's three kids. Brewster had earlier gifted them a handicap-accessible van worth about $40,000.

Unable to speak because of her condition, Emma simply signed the words "thank you."

Her mom, Robin, spoke for the entire family.

"For someone who really didn't know us well, to think of us and want to help us that much, especially her kids, it's such a relief to know they can have a future that they deserve."

Steve also left $100,000 each to Bellingham's Salvation Army and Lighthouse Mission, along with a handful of other charities.

$1 million given away, one million reasons to pay tribute to a man who simply wanted to honor his community.

"A lot of people think businessmen are greedy," said Dan. "Well, this just goes to show you there was no greed in him. He gave it all back to the community."

© 2018 KING