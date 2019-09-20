BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Pastor at Newport Presbyterian Church is warning congregants and other religious organizations of an elaborate nationwide scam that has made its way to Bellevue.

Interim Rev. Vonna Thomas said at least four people in the congregation received an email that, at a quick glance, looked like it was from Thomas.

"It wasn't my actual email, but it was signed off 'Vonna.' It was also signed off "Blessings," and then my name, which is how I do my emails and my correspondence," Thomas said.

In the email, 'Thomas' appeared to ask members of the church for a favor. When they responded, the members learned that favor was an iTunes gift card.

The email scammer pretending to be Thomas would say that the gift card was for a cancer patient to lift their spirits.

One person fell victim to the scam, sending an undisclosed amount of money via iTunes gift card to the scammer.

Thomas said it was heartbreaking to hear that someone with "a good heart who wanted to help out" fell victim to one of these scams.

"It made me sick to my stomach. Made me angry. Made me sad and really disgusted for the people who were taken advantage of," Thomas said.

Thomas said a pastor will never email congregants asking for favors or gift cards.

She also said if there is any reason to doubt the validity of an email, pick up the phone and call that person to confirm that they're asking for something.

Four other Presbyterian churches in the Bellevue region were hit with similar scams. Thomas said this scam is happening nationwide, regardless of religious practice.

Sometime in October, Bellevue Police will be holding a meeting so locals can learn what to look out for with scams like these. That date will be announced later.

