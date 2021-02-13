Unique mixture coats Bellevue streets before a snowstorm

Bellevue's transportation department has experimented with several edible substances to pre-treat roads before a snow or ice storm.

Have you ever noticed skinny lines on the streets before a snowstorm? The substance goes by several names: brine, deicer, pre-treatment, molasses. Yes, molasses: the sticky sweetener is part of the mix used on Bellevue streets before a snowstorm, like the one aiming for Puget Sound.

“It is more visible and it’s actually very sticky, so it helps the salt stay on the roadway, instead of blowing off,” says Rich Vereecken, Streets Maintenance Superintendent for the City of Bellevue’s Transportation Department.

The pre-treatment with this sticky mixture breaks the bond that can form between the snow and the road. Vereecken said it can wash off cars with water.